Trump describes LA fires as worse than nuclear attack

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has likened the destruction caused by the Los Angeles wildfires to the aftermath of a nuclear strike, warning that the death toll may continue to rise. He criticized California's leadership, particularly Governor Gavin Newsom, suggesting that poor management has worsened the disaster.



The fires, which started in southern California last week, have resulted in at least 24 deaths, burned over 40,000 acres, and destroyed more than 12,000 structures, including entire neighborhoods. Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna reported 16 deaths from the Eaton fire and eight from the Palisades fire, with 16 people still missing. Authorities expect the death toll to climb as search teams continue their efforts.



In an interview with Newsmax, Trump stated that the damage was "greater than if they got hit by a nuclear weapon," describing miles of houses completely destroyed. He claimed that the images shown on television don’t capture the full extent of the devastation.



Trump also blamed California’s leadership for failing to prevent the disaster, arguing that water from Canada should have been allowed to flow into the state and that better forest management practices could have mitigated the damage. He specifically called for Governor Newsom’s resignation, accusing him of prioritizing environmental concerns over human safety.



Trump is reportedly considering visiting southern California to assess the damage and has expressed interest in participating in the rebuilding efforts, drawing on his experience as a developer. Governor Newsom has declared a state of emergency and requested federal assistance. President Joe Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration to facilitate federal response and recovery.



The wildfires are estimated to have caused between $250 billion and $275 billion in damages, including property losses, firefighting costs, and economic disruption, according to AccuWeather.



MENAFN18012025000045015687ID1109103809