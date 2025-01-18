PIA Apologises For Eiffel Tower Advert

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Islamabad:

PIA issued an apology on Friday (Jan 17) for a controversial advert featuring a plane flying towards the Eiffel Tower, which was posted to mark the airline's first flight to Paris following the lifting of a safety ban.

The image, shared on social media, depicted an aircraft heading towards the French landmark with the caption, "Paris, we're coming today."

"Unfortunately, the image was blown out of proportion, leading to interpretations and reactions that were never intended," PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan told agency.

"It may have triggered negative emotions, for which we sincerely apologize."

Khan added that the advert received between 60,000 to 70,000 negative reactions online, constituting less than 10 percent of total engagement.

-B