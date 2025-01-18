U.S. Budget Deficit Soars In First Fiscal Quarter

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The U.S. budget %Deficit increased significantly in the first fiscal quarter, jumping almost 40 percent from a year earlier. While the December figure showed a 33 percent improvement, the deficit grew by $200 billion year over year. The increase brings the first three months of the fiscal year to $710.9 billion, driven by increased financing costs and spending combined with lower tax receipts. The December deficit was $87 billion.

The national debt exceeded $36 trillion, with the deficit at $2 trillion. Spending rose 11 percent in the first quarter, while receipts dropped 2 percent compared to last year. So far, for fiscal year 2025, interest on the national debt has reached $308.4 billion, a 7 percent increase year-over-year. Full-year financing costs are estimated to surpass $1.2 trillion and projected to exceed 2024's record. This year, government spending on interest payments has been higher than in all categories except Social Security, defense, and healthcare.

