Qatari Riders Shine, British Sweep In CSI4* 1.50M Class

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) British riders' completed a podium sweep in the CSI4* 1.50m class, while Qatar riders impressed in the CSI* events during the second round of the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 on Friday.

In the day's feature event, British riders stood out on the vast Longines outdoor arena of Al Shaqab under lights with as many as eight riders qualifying for the jump off.

Claiming her second title on successive days was Millie Allen, riding grey gelding Clearround IL Mondo Z to a fabulous error-free winning routine in 35.57 seconds. She finished ahead of compatriot Ellen Whitaker, who astride bay mare Korlenski finished his round in 37.42 seconds. Great Britain's famous rider Scott Brash, on chestnut mare Hello Folie, settled for third after clocking 37.58 seconds. The winners were crowned by Saeed Salem al-Aida, member of the Organising Committee.

Meanwhile, Emanuele Gaudiano continued to domination at Al Shaqab as the Italian won the CSI4*- Faults & Time - 1.45m class. Gaudiano rode Vasco 118, a darkbay stallion, to claim the top podium place with a swift and flawless routine in 54.28 seconds.

Allen on bay mare Quick Diamant HR had to be content with the second spot after clocking 56.26 seconds, while Austrian Gerfried Puck astride stallion Idiaal Special HJ ended up in third, clocking 58.83 seconds. The winners were crowned by Bader bin Mohammed al-Darwish, Vice-Chairman of Organising Committee of Doha International Tour.

Germany's Philipp Weishaupt also showed his liking for glorious Al Shaqab arena to win the first and third podium places in the CSI2* Jump Off 1.35m class. Weishaupt combining superbly with Callao L, a grey gelding, registered the best jump-of time of 33.33 seconds, and rode darkbay gelding Poivre Bleu du Gibet to clock 33.55 secs for the third place.

Inigo Lopez De La Osa Franco of Monaco, astride bay stallion Golden Diamond was second with a time of 33.45 seconds. The winners were crowned by Ibrahim al-Amadi, Director of Creativity Department at Al Kass Sports.

Meanwhile, Roberto Previtali of Italy continued his good show in the second round as he claimed the CSI2* - Faults & Time - 1.45m class on bay stallion Hachiko, clocking a flawless ride in best time of 57 seconds. Great Britain's Ellen Whitaker claimed the second place astride bay stallion Quainton X-Rated with a time of 58.08 seconds, while Frenchman Antoine Ermann on bay gelding Pegasus Dawsons Flex was third in 58.33 seconds. Hamza al-Kuwari, member of the Organising Committee, honoured the winners.

CSI* title for Abdullah bin Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

The CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.10m class was bagged by Abdullah bin Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, who rode grey mare Cassandra 352 with ease and elegance to finish flawless best in 49.36 seconds.

Moroccan Achraf Oualla on bay gelding Diamant D Amour was a close second in 49.89 seconds, while Libyan rider Shaheen Abu Green finished third with bay mare Henriette with a time of 50.89 seconds. The winners were crowned by Abdulrahman al-Kaabi, member of the Organising Committee.

The following CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.20m class saw a top performance from Qatari rider Hussain Ali al-Kaabi, who excelled on bay mare Contenta Della Verdina and clocked 58.1 seconds to claim the top podium place.

Egyptian Naden Asaal, riding bay mare Happy Road, was second in 62.02, while Saudi rider Fonoon Alhumaidan on bay gelding Underline des Marais finished third with a time of 62.4 seconds. The winners of the class were honoured by Abdullah al-Qashouti, Marketing and Communications Manager of Doha International Tour.

Future Riders stand out

In the Future Riders' National Competition - Optimum Time - 0.80m class held at the Longines Indoor Arena, Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani excelled once again on his trusted mount Zion II, returning flawless and fastest routine in 60.31 seconds to claim the top podium place.

The second spot was shared by Amna Jassim al-Sumaiti, riding Zorro, and by Hassan Ali Almarhoon on Anyway II. Both clocked a similar 60.37 seconds. Khalifa Khalid al-Naimi astride Irbal des Marronniers finished third in of 59.61 seconds. Mohammed Jaber al-Khayaren, Event

Director, Tour, honoured the winners.

