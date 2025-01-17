UK Cmte Urges Continued UNRWA Services To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- British international development commission demanded, in a report it submitted to the on Friday, pressing the Israeli forces to ensure that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) would continue to offer its services to Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories (OPTs) before stopping this activity at the end of January.

The commission recommended that the UK leads UN coordination efforts so as to clarify the sequences of the Israeli occupation forces' plan to terminate the UNRWA mission.

The commission was highly shocked by practices committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the OPT, Sarah Champion, head of the committee, said in the report.

"Our Committee has been profoundly shocked by the evidence we have heard on Israelآ's actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. While news of a ceasefire is encouraging, the situation on the ground in Gaza and the West Bank remains alarming," she added.

"The Government should do everything in its power to dissuade Israel from going ahead with its ban on UNRWA. Israelآ's proposed ban on UNRWA would prevent aid distribution in Gaza, devastate Palestinian livelihoods and send disruptive ripples throughout the Middle East," she noted.

The cessation of UNRWA activities would prevent distributing aid in Gaza and lead to deterioration of Palestinians' living conditions, she warned. This will lead to passive repercussions in the Middle East region.

She called for imposing sanctions on those who encouraged settlers to attack Palestinians' territories. (end)

