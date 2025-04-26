SSU Detains Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Vessel That Assisted With Stealing Ukrainian Grain From Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained and arrested a foreign vessel that assisted Russia with stealing Ukrainian agricultural products from the temporarily occupied regions.

The relevant statement was made by the SSU's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The bulk carrier was detained as part of a special operation carried out by the SSU and the State Border Guard Service in the internal waters of Ukraine's Black Sea region.

The investigation established that the detained vessel was part of Russia's 'shadow fleet' used by the Kremlin to sell the stolen Ukrainian grain to third countries.

In late 2024, this bulk carrier took from the temporarily occupied port of Sevastopol 5,000 tonnes of wheat, which had been stolen from the temporarily occupied areas of southern Ukraine. To cover up Russian crimes, the illegal raid was carried out under the flag of an Asian country.

Following the search of the vessel, documents were discovered, as well as navigation equipment and other physical evidence, confirming the facts of looting Ukrainian agricultural products by Russian invaders.

As the bulk carrier was arrested and its crew detained, investigative actions are underway to establish all the circumstances of Russian crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

