Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Bahraini Minister Of Finance And National Economy Shaikh Salman Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa in Washington, D.C. today. They discussed the strong and historic U.S.-Bahrain relationship, including Bahrain’s exemplary U.S. trade and logistics zone, its stalwart partnership in trusted infrastructure and U.S. commercial cooperation, and its role as a strategic U.S. defense partner. Deputy Secretary Landau expressed appreciation for Bahrain’s commitment to the Abraham Accords, the Kingdom’s role in promoting maritime security, and support for the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), which strengthens regional economic and defense integration.

The two also discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral economic partnership in energy, technology, and other strategic sectors. The discussion reaffirmed the shared U.S.-Bahrain commitment to advancing peace, regional security, and economic prosperity.