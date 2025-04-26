Drone Strike On Apartment Block In Kamianske Leaves Three Injured, Including Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kamianske, the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian drone targeted a nine-story residential building, injuring three people, including a child.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Kamianske. The enemy has once again attacked civilian infrastructure. An enemy drone struck a nine-story residential building, igniting apartments. Preliminary reports confirm three injured people, including a child,” he wrote.

Emergency services are working at the site.

As Ukrinform reported, the death toll from a Russian drone attack in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, had risen to 15, with three fatalities.