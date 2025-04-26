Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dy CM To Visit Mumbai Today, To Meet J & K Students, Business Community

Dy CM To Visit Mumbai Today, To Meet J & K Students, Business Community


2025-04-26 01:10:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- In light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and with the objective of reassuring and instilling a sense of security among students and businesspersons from Jammu and Kashmir currently residing in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister of J&K, Surinder Choudhary, will be visiting Mumbai tomorrow on April 26.

During his visit, the Deputy CM will be available to interact with students, business community and other members of J&K community at the Sahyadri Guest House, BG Kher Road, Krishnaraj Society, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

All interested student groups, business leaders or individuals from J&K wishing to meet the Deputy Chief Minister are requested contact Vikas Sethi, Additional PRO to Deputy CM, at 7780926074 or 9622491579.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also RTI Movement Holds Candlelight Vigil For Pahalgam Victims Protect Kashmiri Students

MENAFN26042025000215011059ID1109474760

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search