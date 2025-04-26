One Enemy Kalibr Carrier On Combat Duty In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on April 26, 2025, the Ukrainian Navy reported the presence of a Russian warship in the Black Sea, armed with a total salvo of six missiles.

This update was shared in operational information posted on the Navy's official Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

“There is one enemy warship in the Black Sea, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to six missiles. There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the report reads.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russian forces currently keep four warships, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers capable of launching a total of up to 12 missiles, according to Navy operational data.

Over the past 24 hours, vessels have transited the Kerch Strait in service of Russian interests. Three vessels headed toward the Black Sea, one of which was en route to the Bosphorus Strait, while two vessels sailed toward the Azov Sea, including one bound for the Bosphorus Strait

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the Russian Navy is taking measures to conceal the positions of its ships and boats, keeping them stationed further in the rear to reduce the risk of being hit by the Defense Forces.