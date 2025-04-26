Tension Prevails In Jaipur After Ruckus Outside Jama Masjid, MLA Booked

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 26 (IANS) Tension continued to prevail outside the historic Jama Masjid in Johari Bazaar, Jaipur, following a dispute over the placement of posters.

The incident late Friday night led to a large gathering at Badi Chaupad, with people from a particular group raising slogans.

Prompt intervention by the Jaipur Commissionerate Police helped to pacify the immediate situation.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of nationwide condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

According to officials, the tension started when Hawamahal MLA Balmukundacharya allegedly pasted posters outside the Jama Masjid and in surrounding areas -- the footpath near Badi Chaupad, Ramganj market, and public toilets.

Eyewitnesses reported that MLA Balmukundacharya arrived near the Jama Masjid around 8.30 p.m. with his supporters, carrying anti-Pakistan posters.

Locals alleged that he acted disrespectfully towards the mosque and the posters. After pasting the posters, the MLA left the area, after which a significant number of people congregated, demanding his arrest.

Responding swiftly, the police deployed a heavy force to manage the escalating tension.

DCP Rashi Dogra and other senior police officials reached the scene. As a precautionary measure, additional police personnel were called in to maintain order.

The Jama Masjid Committee registered an FIR against MLA Balmukundacharya at the Manakchowk police station, accusing him of inciting religious sentiments.

Following the news of the FIR being filed, the crowd that had gathered gradually dispersed.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagzi also reached the Police Commissionerate.

Appeals were made from the mosque urging people to return home, assuring them that an FIR had been registered. However, many insisted on the immediate arrest of Balmukundacharya, threatening to hold their afternoon prayers at the site if no action was taken by Saturday.

The posters in question reportedly contained the message, "Who says terrorism does not have a religion?" The poster also showcased a bearded man.

Those gathered alleged that this was deliberately intended to hurt religious sentiments.

When contacted, MLA Balmukundacharya stated that the posters only conveyed messages against Pakistan and terrorism.

He claimed that no religious sentiments were hurt and that the posters were placed at various locations, including near the Badi Chaupad Ganesh Temple and Sulabh toilets.

"Those who dislike Pakistan could show their sentiment by stepping on the stickers with their footwear, while those who felt otherwise were free to remove them."

Initial reports suggest that the initial gathering began around 10 p.m., with people from one side protesting and putting up posters near Badi Chaupad. This was soon followed by a counter-gathering, leading to a dispute between the two groups.

The police intervened promptly, deploying additional forces to control the situation.

Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and Additional Police Commissioner Rameshwar Singh were among the senior officers who reached the spot to manage the situation.

MLA Rafiq Khan commented that the protest was not limited to one community but represented the sentiments of the entire society against terrorism. He said that the FIR has been registered.