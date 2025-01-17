Volta Finance Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date
1/17/2025 8:01:41 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 17 January 2025
Volta Finance Limited
(the“Company”)
Notification of Transactions of Directors/
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons
On 17 January 2025, Ms Dagmar Kershaw, (Chair of the the Company), purchased 19,000 Ordinary Euro shares in the Company.
The below notification, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19.3 of the UK market Abuse Regulation, gives further details:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
1) Dagmar Kershaw
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
1) Chair of the Board
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Volta Finance Limited
b)
LEI
2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Euro Shares
GG00B1GHHH78
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| €6.079321
| 19,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price per share
19,000
€6.079321
e)
Date of the transaction
17 January 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109101275
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.