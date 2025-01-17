Golfin To Showcase Web3 Innovation At 'Web3 Hub Davos 2025'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Exclusive Presentation:

Golfin's founder Ken Komatsu and strategic advisor John Kojiro Moriwaka will present "How the Web3 Game 'Golfin' Will Shape the Future of the Web3 Movement" on January 22, 2025 , from 17:53 to 18:03 local time.

Innovative Integration: Golfin's combination of NFTs and allows players to create a seamless between real-world and digital golf experiences.

Impact:

Golfin aims to modernize the golf industry while addressing global economic disparities by building ecosystem that merges sports, entertainment, and blockchain technology Global Partnerships:

Golfin has formed strategic partnerships with leading organizations, including the ZOZO Championship and Seibu Group , to expand its reach and integrate real-world golf experiences with digital rewards.

Golfin's Approach to Web3 Golf:

Enhancing Golf Through Innovation:

Golfin revolutionizes the golf experience by allowing players to earn points through real-world gameplay on verified golf courses. These points can be used to enhance their digital gameplay, creating a seamless connection between physical activity and in-game progression. Additionally, players can collect exclusive in-game items and trade NFTs, adding value and depth to both their golfing and gaming experiences.

Vision for the Future:



Golfin is committed to transforming the traditional golf industry by integrating Web3 technology to create a more immersive and accessible golfing experience. By fostering strategic partnerships and engaging global decision-makers, Golfin plans to expand its ecosystem and drive innovation in both the sports and blockchain sectors.

About Golfin GPS:

The Golfin GPS app connects real golf with digital gameplay. Players earn points while playing at certified golf courses.

For More Information: golfin

& web3hubdavos .

Join the Movement: Stay updated and join Golfin's Web3 revolution by visiting the official website or following

on Twitter (JP) , Twitter (Global) , Discord ,

Instagram , & Linktree .

