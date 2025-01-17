Umid 2025 Arts Contest Brings Together Young Talents

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Umid 2025 Arts Contest has taken place at Rashid Behbudov State
Song Theater, Azernews reports.
The two-day art competition was co-organized by the Azerbaijan
Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association.
This year, more than a thousand participants from Baku and the
regions of the republic took part in the Umid 2025 Arts Contest,
which has been held for nine years to identify talented youth.
They competed in appropriate age groups (individually, as part
of duets and groups) and demonstrated their performances in various
types of art, including pop and classical vocals, folk and
classical instruments, modern and classical dances, fine arts and
artistic reading, folklore, etc. Inclusive participants also
performed in the competition.
All the performances were assessed by a professional jury, which
in various nominations included - Associate Professor of the
Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Doctor of Philosophy in Art
Criticism Mubariz Aliyev, Associate Professor of the Baku Music
Academy, Honored Art Worker Rimma Mammadova, Professor of the Baku
Music Academy, Honored Artist Elnara Kebirlinskaya, Associate
Professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Doctor of
Philosophy in Art Criticism, Honored Teacher Naiba Shahmammadova,
Associate Professor of the Baku Music Academy Arzu Rzayeva, Teacher
of the Gymnasium of Arts, Doctor of Philosophy Sevda Aghayeva,
Associate Professor of the Baku Music Academy Nurida Abbasova,
Teacher of the Gymnasium of Arts, winner of the Mugham TV Contest
Vugar Musali, Honored Artist, tar player Vusal Iskandarli, Teacher
of the Baku Academy of Choreography Ulviya Hasanova, Senior Teacher
of the Baku Music Academy, Cavalier of the Order "Taraggi" Konul
Akhundova, choreographer Natavan Aliyeva.
"This festival serves to awaken children's interest in various
areas of culture, develop creative abilities, identify and support
new talents. We are very happy that we help children and young
people on this path," said the founder of the project, President of
Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov.
Participants who particularly distinguished themselves in the
competition were awarded the Grand Prix and prize diplomas.
