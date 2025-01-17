AFU Hit Russian S-400 Radar Equipment In Belgorod Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have hit the radar equipment of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on .

On January 16, in the afternoon, units of the Missile Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, conducted precision strikes on military targets of the Russian in the Belgorod region as part of long-range fire.

In particular, the positions of the anti-aircraft missile battalion of the 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Russian army were attacked. The functioning of the 92H6 radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded, which indicates a successful defeat of the target.

The missile launchers also successfully worked on the positions of the radar company of the radio engineering battalion of the 336th radio engineering regiment of the Russian invaders. Damage to this unit's vehicles and equipment was confirmed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Liskinska oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation on the night of January 16.

The photo is illustrative