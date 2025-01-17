(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of Major European Front-of-Shirt Sponsors 2024-25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores ten of the biggest and most popular leagues in European soccer including that in England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Scotland, Belgium and Turkey. The report takes a highlights some of the biggest deals any soccer club can sign and offers analytical insight and context to the values and types of partners being signed.

The gambling remains the most prominent industry sponsor this season. Home market brands remain the most popular choice of partner. English Premier League teams continue to generate the highest revenue from main partnerships.

A comprehensive overview of the market in one of the most popular sports markets. It highlights key strategies and recent developments by different brands. The values for each deal, offers greater comparative analysis as to the commercial appeal of each of these top leagues.

The main aims of this report is to highlight all the competitive nature of the front-of-shirt landscape in European soccer. Included are estimated values for every team deal highlighted. It looks at the deals on a league by league basis before analyzing all deals for greater insight and comparison.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and European teams are some of the biggest in the world with huge commercial value. The front-of-shirt (alongside kit supplier) deals offer clubs its biggest individual source of income. The market is highly competitive though remains split by the allowance of gambling brands across Europe.

1. Overview

2. Individual league Breakdown

3. Overall Front-of-shirt Analysis

League Annual Values.

Year on year Changes.

Highest deals in each league.

Tier Breakdown.

Individual team values.

Individual brand breakdown by league.

Year on Year Changes for brands in each league.

New deals per league.

Partnership start year dates per deal.

Current Contract Lengths per deal.

Total Brand Coverage.

Total Brand Spend. Most popular brands in the market.

