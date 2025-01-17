Mitsubishi Power Reinforces Commitment To Saudi Arabia's Sustainable Energy Future At Saudi Aramco's IKTVA Forum 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Mitsubishi Power underscores its advances in innovation, localization and sustainability for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aligned with the IKTVA Forum 2025 themes and Saudi Vision 2030.

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – January, 2025 – Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), underscored its commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Saudi In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) Forum, which is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud this week in Dammam at the Dhahran Expo.

As a Platinum Sponsor of the 2025 edition of IKTVA, Mitsubishi Power is showcasing its advances in power generation technology innovation, localization, and sustainability in the Kingdom, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.





This comes as Mitsubishi Power has considerably grown its presence in the Kingdom this year with the recent order it received for its state-of-the-art M501JAC combined-cycle (CCGT) hydrogen-ready power generation solutions for a new 475 MW industrial steam and electricity plant located at the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) Strategic SATORP petrochemical complex in Jubail, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, which is expected to house one of the largest mixed-load steam crackers in the Gulf region.

Commenting on the occasion of the event, Adel Al-Juraid, Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Power Saudi Arabia, remarked:“Mitsubishi Power is honored to bring our industry-leading and best in-class Japanese technology solutions and services to the Kingdom, to power its bold and ambitious vision and economic goals for its people. The Kingdom is moving forward at a rapid pace to establish itself as a vital sustainable energy hub for the world and we will be alongside it, building on our long and successful heritage in the country to support its power needs. As electricity demand soars exponentially, we will continue to deliver our reliable, high-efficiency, and clean technology solutions that deliver uninterrupted power for utilities and industries, while reducing emissions to meet our shared climate goals.”

In line with Saudi Aramco and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's growing focus on localization, the Mitsubishi Power heavy duty gas turbine will be assembled in the Kingdom at the Mitsubishi Power Saudi Arabia's assembly facility in Dammam. One of the world's leading gas turbines in reliability, with combined efficiency rate of more than 64%, Mitsubishi Power's JAC gas turbines are equipped to blend hydrogen with natural gas, ensuring a stable low-carbon power supply and supporting Saudi Arabia's industrial growth, sustainability targets and stringent efficiency standards imposed by the Saudi Energy Efficiency Centre.

As part of Mitsubishi Power's Saudi National program, which provides Saudi talent with rewarding careers pathways at the company, over 50% of Mitsubishi Power employees in Saudi Arabia are Saudi nationals, both male and female. They benefit from advanced technical skills for the energy sector, which they gain through on the job training and knowledge exchange programs both in Saudi Arabia and in Japan.

Adel Al-Juraid added:“At Mitsubishi Power, we are proud to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 by harnessing the talent of young Saudis, both male and female and empowering them with the skills that will shape them into the leaders of Saudi Arabia's energy industry in the future. With the localization of our assembly operations in the Kingdom for our most cutting-edge gas turbines globally, this year marks a new chapter in our 60-year journey of partnership with the Kingdom and we are committed to continue our support over the next six decades towards a clean and sustainable energy future for the Kingdom.

Mitsubishi Power's cutting edge power and digital solutions that reflect the company's leadership in advanced technologies, including hydrogen-fueled gas turbines, ensuring cleaner and more efficient energy systems, were on display at Mitsubishi Power booth P108 at IKTVA, located in the Central Atrium between Halls 5 and 6.

Visitors could view the company's innovations which align with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives of sustainability, industrial growth, and localization and Saudi Green Initiative's goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through the circular carbon economy, while addressing the challenges of increasing energy demand from sectors like AI, data centers, and manufacturing.

With a rich heritage in Saudi Arabia spanning over fifty years, Mitsubishi Power works with key energy stakeholders including the Ministry of Energy, Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), and the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC). The company began operations in Saudi Arabia with its first supply of boilers to Aramco in Abqaiq in the 1960s and has since been active in power projects with major utilities and industrial companies in the Kingdom.

