Alvarez & Marsal Announces 2025 Managing Director Promotions


1/17/2025 4:22:25 AM

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the Promotion of 80 professionals, across Brazil , Canada , France , Germany , India , Italy , Spain , Sweden , United Arab Emirates , United Kingdom , and the United States , to the position of Managing Director.

Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal , A&M's Co-Founders, stated,“All of our newly promoted Managing Directors embody the talent and leadership necessary to deliver exceptional results that create value for A&M's clients. Their contributions to the growth of our firm and the clients we serve cannot be understated. From around the world and across our many lines of service, they exemplify A&M's unwavering commitment to integrity, quality and objectivity, and are essential to the firm's continued success and expansion.”

Automotive & Industrials

  • Russell Hunt , Houston

  • Jack Kobus , Detroit

  • Long Nguyen , Washington, D.C.

Consumer & Retail

  • Luis De Lencquesaing , New York

  • Christopher Disa , New York

  • Phani Mogalapu , Houston

Corporate Performance Improvement

  • Kindra Bradshaw , Washington, D.C.

  • Clark Caperton , Houston

  • Rodrigo Carrillo , Houston

  • Jeffrey Cass , Houston

  • Trey Huffman , Atlanta

  • Rob Koczo , Dallas

  • Haley Leyendecker , Denver

  • Andrew Monaco , Dallas

  • Dan Phillips , Atlanta

  • Brenden Phillips-Garrett , Los Angeles

EMEA

Performance Improvement

  • Eduardo Areilza , Madrid

  • Massimo Franzese , London

  • Tom Howitt , Abu Dhabi

  • Hardeep Sandhu , London

  • Florian Seehauser , Munich

  • Jonas Strasdas , Munich

Private Equity Performance Improvement

  • Colleen McCaughan , London

  • Nick Mountfield , London

  • Daniela Torresin , Milan

Restructuring

  • Dario Bortot , London

  • John Costoudes , Dubai

Energy

  • Elizaveta Malashenko , Houston

Global Disputes and Investigations

  • Jon Ahern , Denver

  • Brad Koehler , New York

Global Tax

  • John Bettley-Smith , London

  • Daniella Divito , New York

  • Emily Edwards , Atlanta

  • Orion Ganase , London

  • Alon Kritzman , New York

  • Bruce Meyer , San Francisco

  • Michael Noreman , Morristown

  • Axel Ortjohann , Frankfurt

  • Rob Piechota , Atlanta

  • Chris Prout , London

Global Transaction Advisory Group

  • Mike Baxter , Toronto

  • Erminio Caporale , Chicago

  • Kevin Cunha , San Francisco

  • Ryan Donovan , Boston

  • Vivian Leemans , Düsseldorf

  • Kate Lowry , New York

  • Ryan Macke , Chicago

  • Callum Moore , Stockholm

  • Gaurav Patel , Toronto

  • Alex Rankin , Dubai

  • Simon Regad , Paris

  • Paul Spencer , London

  • Michael Surr , New York

  • Austin Wanland , Los Angeles

India

  • Sujith Jain , Bangalore

Infrastructure & Capital Projects

  • Felipe Bergson , Rio de Janeiro

  • Bryan Müller , Belo Horizonte

Latin America

  • Alexandre Aguieiras , Rio de Janeiro

  • Janice Garay , São Paulo

  • Guilherme Kam , São Paulo

  • Patrick Lopes , São Paulo

  • Eduardo Teixeira , São Paulo

North America

North American Commercial Restructuring

  • Dwight Hingtgen , Chicago

  • Landon Kenworthy , Dallas

  • Paul Kinealy , Chicago

  • Kumanan Ramanathan , New York

  • Mauricio Rivera , San Francisco

  • John Walsh , Houston

Private Equity Performance Improvement

  • Alexander Galitsky , Chicago

  • Vincent Juron , Charlotte

  • Jason Kahn , Philadelphia

  • Jeff Liddle , Houston

  • Ahmed Suria , Philadelphia

  • Ben Taylor , Atlanta

  • Shiwali Tenner , Chicago

  • Hameer Vaid , New York

Public Sector Services

  • Christopher Baglio , Chicago

Valuation

  • Tracey Esposito , New York

  • Roger Wilcock , London

About Alvarez & Marsal
Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a leading global professional services firm. Renowned for its leadership, action and results, Alvarez & Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to address clients' unique challenges. With a world-wide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, Alvarez & Marsal helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal

