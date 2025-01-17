Alvarez & Marsal Announces 2025 Managing Director Promotions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the Promotion of 80 professionals, across Brazil , Canada , France , Germany , India , Italy , Spain , Sweden , United Arab Emirates , United Kingdom , and the United States , to the position of Managing Director.
Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal , A&M's Co-Founders, stated,“All of our newly promoted Managing Directors embody the talent and leadership necessary to deliver exceptional results that create value for A&M's clients. Their contributions to the growth of our firm and the clients we serve cannot be understated. From around the world and across our many lines of service, they exemplify A&M's unwavering commitment to integrity, quality and objectivity, and are essential to the firm's continued success and expansion.”
Automotive & Industrials
Russell Hunt , Houston
Jack Kobus , Detroit
Long Nguyen , Washington, D.C.
Consumer & Retail
Luis De Lencquesaing , New York
Christopher Disa , New York
Phani Mogalapu , Houston
Corporate Performance Improvement
Kindra Bradshaw , Washington, D.C.
Clark Caperton , Houston
Rodrigo Carrillo , Houston
Jeffrey Cass , Houston
Trey Huffman , Atlanta
Rob Koczo , Dallas
Haley Leyendecker , Denver
Andrew Monaco , Dallas
Dan Phillips , Atlanta
Brenden Phillips-Garrett , Los Angeles
EMEA
Performance Improvement
Eduardo Areilza , Madrid
Massimo Franzese , London
Tom Howitt , Abu Dhabi
Hardeep Sandhu , London
Florian Seehauser , Munich
Jonas Strasdas , Munich
Private Equity Performance Improvement
Colleen McCaughan , London
Nick Mountfield , London
Daniela Torresin , Milan
Restructuring
Dario Bortot , London
John Costoudes , Dubai
Energy
Elizaveta Malashenko , Houston
Global Disputes and Investigations
Jon Ahern , Denver
Brad Koehler , New York
Global Tax
John Bettley-Smith , London
Daniella Divito , New York
Emily Edwards , Atlanta
Orion Ganase , London
Alon Kritzman , New York
Bruce Meyer , San Francisco
Michael Noreman , Morristown
Axel Ortjohann , Frankfurt
Rob Piechota , Atlanta
Chris Prout , London
Global Transaction Advisory Group
Mike Baxter , Toronto
Erminio Caporale , Chicago
Kevin Cunha , San Francisco
Ryan Donovan , Boston
Vivian Leemans , Düsseldorf
Kate Lowry , New York
Ryan Macke , Chicago
Callum Moore , Stockholm
Gaurav Patel , Toronto
Alex Rankin , Dubai
Simon Regad , Paris
Paul Spencer , London
Michael Surr , New York
Austin Wanland , Los Angeles
India
Infrastructure & Capital Projects
Felipe Bergson , Rio de Janeiro
Bryan Müller , Belo Horizonte
Latin America
Alexandre Aguieiras , Rio de Janeiro
Janice Garay , São Paulo
Guilherme Kam , São Paulo
Patrick Lopes , São Paulo
Eduardo Teixeira , São Paulo
North America
North American Commercial Restructuring
Dwight Hingtgen , Chicago
Landon Kenworthy , Dallas
Paul Kinealy , Chicago
Kumanan Ramanathan , New York
Mauricio Rivera , San Francisco
John Walsh , Houston
Private Equity Performance Improvement
Alexander Galitsky , Chicago
Vincent Juron , Charlotte
Jason Kahn , Philadelphia
Jeff Liddle , Houston
Ahmed Suria , Philadelphia
Ben Taylor , Atlanta
Shiwali Tenner , Chicago
Hameer Vaid , New York
Public Sector Services
Christopher Baglio , Chicago
Valuation
Tracey Esposito , New York
Roger Wilcock , London
About Alvarez & Marsal
Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a leading global professional services firm. Renowned for its leadership, action and results, Alvarez & Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to address clients' unique challenges. With a world-wide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, Alvarez & Marsal helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.
