Alvarez & Marsal Announces 2025 Managing Director Promotions

Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the of 80 professionals, across Brazil , Canada , France , Germany , India , Italy , Spain , Sweden , United Arab Emirates , United Kingdom , and the United States , to the position of Managing Director.

Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal , A&M's Co-Founders, stated,“All of our newly promoted Managing Directors embody the talent and leadership necessary to deliver exceptional results that create value for A&M's clients. Their contributions to the growth of our firm and the clients we serve cannot be understated. From around the world and across our many lines of service, they exemplify A&M's unwavering commitment to integrity, quality and objectivity, and are essential to the firm's continued success and expansion.”

Automotive & Industrials



Russell Hunt , Houston

Jack Kobus , Detroit Long Nguyen , Washington, D.C.

Consumer & Retail



Luis De Lencquesaing , New York

Christopher Disa , New York Phani Mogalapu , Houston

Corporate Performance Improvement



Kindra Bradshaw , Washington, D.C.

Clark Caperton , Houston

Rodrigo Carrillo , Houston

Jeffrey Cass , Houston

Trey Huffman , Atlanta

Rob Koczo , Dallas

Haley Leyendecker , Denver

Andrew Monaco , Dallas

Dan Phillips , Atlanta Brenden Phillips-Garrett , Los Angeles

EMEA

Performance Improvement



Eduardo Areilza , Madrid

Massimo Franzese , London

Tom Howitt , Abu Dhabi

Hardeep Sandhu , London

Florian Seehauser , Munich Jonas Strasdas , Munich

Private Equity Performance Improvement



Colleen McCaughan , London

Nick Mountfield , London Daniela Torresin , Milan

Restructuring



Dario Bortot , London John Costoudes , Dubai

Energy

Elizaveta Malashenko , Houston

Global Disputes and Investigations



Jon Ahern , Denver Brad Koehler , New York

Global Tax



John Bettley-Smith , London

Daniella Divito , New York

Emily Edwards , Atlanta

Orion Ganase , London

Alon Kritzman , New York

Bruce Meyer , San Francisco

Michael Noreman , Morristown

Axel Ortjohann , Frankfurt

Rob Piechota , Atlanta Chris Prout , London

Global Transaction Advisory Group



Mike Baxter , Toronto

Erminio Caporale , Chicago

Kevin Cunha , San Francisco

Ryan Donovan , Boston

Vivian Leemans , Düsseldorf

Kate Lowry , New York

Ryan Macke , Chicago

Callum Moore , Stockholm

Gaurav Patel , Toronto

Alex Rankin , Dubai

Simon Regad , Paris

Paul Spencer , London

Michael Surr , New York Austin Wanland , Los Angeles

India

Sujith Jain , Bangalore

Infrastructure & Capital Projects



Felipe Bergson , Rio de Janeiro Bryan Müller , Belo Horizonte

Latin America



Alexandre Aguieiras , Rio de Janeiro

Janice Garay , São Paulo

Guilherme Kam , São Paulo

Patrick Lopes , São Paulo Eduardo Teixeira , São Paulo

North America

North American Commercial Restructuring



Dwight Hingtgen , Chicago

Landon Kenworthy , Dallas

Paul Kinealy , Chicago

Kumanan Ramanathan , New York

Mauricio Rivera , San Francisco John Walsh , Houston

Private Equity Performance Improvement



Alexander Galitsky , Chicago

Vincent Juron , Charlotte

Jason Kahn , Philadelphia

Jeff Liddle , Houston

Ahmed Suria , Philadelphia

Ben Taylor , Atlanta

Shiwali Tenner , Chicago Hameer Vaid , New York

Public Sector Services

Christopher Baglio , Chicago

Valuation



Tracey Esposito , New York Roger Wilcock , London

About Alvarez & Marsal

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a leading global professional services firm. Renowned for its leadership, action and results, Alvarez & Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to address clients' unique challenges. With a world-wide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, Alvarez & Marsal helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

