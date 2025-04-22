Miri Technologies Wins Two Prestigious Awards For X510 Bonding Router

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Miri X510 router enables stable, fast internet connectivity anywhere for live streaming, newsgathering, remote production and more. Powered by Speedify, a unique channel bonding technology from Philadelphia-based partner Connectify, the purpose-built Miri X510 hardware combines multiple wired and wireless (4G, 5G, Starlink and Wi-Fi) data connections into one bonded link that provides resilience against internet outages while delivering exceptional performance even in remote locations with poor network coverage.

"We are thrilled that our Miri X510 router has been recognized with these coveted awards," said Ryan Brenneman, co-founder and CTO of Miri Technologies. "Stable, fast internet connectivity is essential in many professional media applications, but content creators and distributors often still face service disruptions and inconsistent performance. These accolades and the tremendous response we received from show attendees are testament to the X510's ability to overcome these challenges and address these market needs."

As the official awards program of the broadcast, media and entertainment industry's preeminent conference and exhibition, the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards recognize some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at the event. Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at the NAB Show on April 8.

"NAB is proud to recognize the industry's top work driving a remarkable range of solutions opening new frontiers and shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization," said Eric Trabb, senior vice president and chief customer success officer at NAB. "Congratulations to Miri Technologies on earning the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for the X510 router - a breakthrough solution transforming a pivotal stage of the content lifecycle and empowering storytellers to meet today's challenges while shaping the future of media."

Future's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, perceived value and application in serving the industry. Future's TV Tech is dedicated to end users of professional video and audio products in market verticals including broadcast television, film and TV production, streaming, MVPDs, corporate/government, eSports, live events and more.

"The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best," said the Best of Show awards editorial team.

About Miri Technologies, Inc. – Miri Technologies ( ) develops innovative solutions to enable fast, resilient internet anywhere. The company's first product, the X510 dual-cellular bonding router, forges multiple wired and wireless links together to increase speed and withstand network disruptions.

About NAB – The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at .

About NAB Show – NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow .

