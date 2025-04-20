Senior Bureau Official O'neill's Travel To Vietnam

Senior Bureau Official Sean O’Neill traveled to Vietnam, April 16-20. His visit is part of a year-long commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of U.S.-Vietnam relations.

In Hanoi, Senior Bureau Official O’Neill met with Vietnamese officials to discuss a range of topics covered by the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). These included ways to strengthen our economic cooperation and to address trade imbalances. They also discussed cooperation to address regional and global challenges to peace, prosperity, and security, particularly the importance of peacefully resolving disputes in accordance with international law and respect for the freedoms of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and elsewhere. Senior Bureau Official O’Neill and his counterparts also spoke about combatting illegal immigration, trafficking in persons, cyberscam operations, and other transnational crimes that affect Americans, Vietnamese, and the region.

The Senior Bureau Official also observed dioxin remediation efforts at Bien Hoa Air Base, a joint project between the United States and Vietnam that highlights our strong bilateral cooperation to address the legacies of war.