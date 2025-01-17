No Russian Warships In Azov-Black Sea Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Friday, January 17, no Russian warships have been spotted in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.

There are seven Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are carriers of Kalibr missiles, with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russians are trying to hide the EPRON vessel from Ukrainian strikes.