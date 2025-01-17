No Russian Warships In Azov-Black Sea Area
Date
1/17/2025 3:10:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Friday, January 17, no Russian warships have been spotted in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
That's according to the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.
There are seven Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles.
Read also:
Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria align actions on international response to Black Sea fuel
oil pollution
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russians are trying to hide the EPRON vessel from Ukrainian strikes.
MENAFN17012025000193011044ID1109100205
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.