1/17/2025
KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) --
1962 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree approving formation of the Gulf State's first government. The 14-member cabinet had a mandate of writing a constitution.
1981 -- Abdullah Al-Nouri, a scholar, teacher and was the director of Kuwait radio in 1955, passed away at age of 76.
1991 -- Operation Desert Storm to liberate State of Kuwait from the Iraqi Occupation launched its first airstrikes. Up to 580,000 international coalition forces were deployed against 540,000 Iraqi troops.
2013 -- State of Kuwait handed USD seven million over to the UN to support services for the Syrian refugees.
2015 -- Al-Babtain Center for Burns and Plastic Surgery's surgeons conducted a new method to treat a deformation of a skull of a patient.
2016 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah instructed cuts in the Amiri Diwan budget due to declining oil prices.
2018 -- Kuwait Ministry of Health announced success of the first liver transplant operation of a Kuwaiti patient who was suffering from complete failure in functions of liver.
2019 -- State of Kuwait donated USD five million to UN refugee agency's (UNHCR) programs for the Syrian refugees in neighboring countries.
2019 -- Renowned actor Hamad Nasser passed away at age of 76.
2022 -- The Cabinet implemented seven-day home quarantine on vaccinated arrivals in Kuwait, as part of the country's efforts to fight COVID-19.
2023 -- Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) launched Al-Zour refinery's laboratories, the largest in capacity in the Middle East.
2023 -- Doctor Muthanna Al-Sartawi received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, for his invention in deep wound closure techniques.
2024 -- An Amiri decree was issued to form the 45th ministry, headed by Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. (end)
