Fakhar Zaman Dazzles As Vipers' Dream ILT20 Run Continues

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Fakhar Zaman lit up the Dubai International with a knock of 67 runs in 52 deliveries to secure a five-wicket victory for the Desert Vipers against the MI Emirates.

Zaman and Alex Hales' knock of 34 runs gave the Vipers a strong start in the run chase. Zaman and Sam Curran then shared a 65-run stand through the middle overs while Sherfane Rutherford powered his way to 21 runs in eight balls to chase the target of 160 in 19.1 overs.

Electing to bat first, the MI Emirates had a promising start but could not extend it into the middle overs. However, the MI Emirates scored 34 runs in the last two overs, with Kieron Pollard and Romario Shepherd hitting two sixes apiece to finish at 159/6.

With their third straight win of the tournament, the Vipers lead the points table with six points from three matches.

Defending champions MI Emirates are in third place behind second-placed Abu Dhabi Knight Riders with two points from three matches.

Player of the match Zaman was delighted with his knock.

“I think the fast bowlers were easy, but we were struggling against spinners. We just planned to play out their overs and take the game deep. It was because of the way the bowlers were bowling and the leg-side boundary was big, so I was looking for runs on the shorter boundary,” he said.

Meanwhile, MI Emirates skipper, Nicholas Pooran was gracious in defeat.

“I felt we were in the game; we were happy with 160, the way the pitch was playing, it seemed to be very tricky," he said.

"It's still young in the tournament, Mousley got us two wickets, we went searching for another, but we didn't get it. Credit to Fakhar Zaman and Sam Curran, they played really well.”

Brief Scores

Desert Vipers beat MI Emirates by five wickets

MI Emirates 159/6 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 36, Kusal Perera 33, Muhammad Waseem 18, Lockie Ferguson 2 for 23, Wanindu Hasaranga 1 for 21, Dan Lawrence 1 for 21)

Desert Vipers 161/5 in 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 67, Alex Hales 34, Sam Curran 28, Sherfane Rutherford 21 not out, Zahoor Khan 2 for 24, Dan Mousley 2 for 27, Waqar Salamkheil 1 for 29)