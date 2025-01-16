Trump Appoints Ambassadors To Hollywood

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (KUNA) - The US President-elect Donald Trump appointed Thursday three renown actors as his ambassadors to to help bring back the American movie to its golden age.

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK-BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!

He added that these three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood! (end)

