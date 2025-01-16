Apple Store App Arrives In India To Help Customers With Personalised Shopping

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The maker on Friday launched the Apple Store app in India, that allows customers to shop directly from the company while receiving personalised recommendations that enhance their experience.

The app will help Indians shop for Apple's innovative lineup of products and services. Customers across the country can download the app on the App Store.

The company's first two stores in India opened in April 2023 in Delhi and Mumbai, and future Apple Store locations are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

“At Apple, our customer is at the centre of everything we do, and we are thrilled to introduce the Apple Store app to reach even more users in India, further deepening our connections,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online.

“With the Apple Store app, customers will discover a new and seamless way to shop for all our incredible products, receive personalised support, and really experience the best of Apple,” Rasmussen added.

Apple has entered the top 5 smartphone players in India for the first time, garnering nearly 10 per cent market share by volume in the October-December quarter (Q4) of 2024, according to Counterpoint Research.

The company's domestic production has surged nearly 46 per cent from a year ago, as per estimates. The Cupertino (California)-based tech giant manufactured/assembled $14 billion of iPhones in India last fiscal (FY24), with exporting more than $10 billion worth of iPhones.

The Apple Store app will feature multiple tabs that help customers both shop for and go further with Apple products.

“Products will offer a single destination to easily discover the latest Apple products, accessories, and services, while learning about key Retail programs like Apple Trade In, and financing options,” it informed.

The 'For You' tab offers a seamless shopping experience by providing customers with the most timely and relevant information and recommendations, while highlighting and organising saved or favourited items for quick access.

The 'Go Further' tab can connect them to Apple's knowledgeable Specialists for online Personal Setup sessions.

Shoppers can customise their Mac with a more powerful chip, extra memory, or additional storage, as well as engrave their AirPods, iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and Air Tag for free with a mix of emoji, names, initials, and numbers in a choice of eight languages.

“Soon, they will also be able to schedule a fun digital gift message, bringing even more personalisation options,” according to Apple.