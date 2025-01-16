Rockwell Automation Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) today published its 2024 Sustainability Report , which highlights the company's sustainability strategy, outcomes, and progress to help build sustainable customers, a sustainable company, and sustainable communities.

“We are proud of our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts, which provide the foundation for creating a more sustainable future,” said Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret.“We continue to challenge ourselves and strive to meet or exceed our commitments. We help our customers do the same, providing the tools they need to navigate new challenges and requirements, helping them track and reduce their energy, water, and waste, and produce innovative new products and technologies at scale.”

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell is the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, providing solutions to manufacturers in more than 100 countries.

“We help to make our customers more resilient, more agile, and more sustainable,” said Moret.“Whether through our advanced cybersecurity offerings that increase resilience, our mobile robots and innovative independent cart technology that drive agility in manufacturing, or our cutting-edge software and power control technology that help reduce emissions and capture carbon, we are creating meaningful change and results. By driving productivity, reducing environmental impact, and ensuring operational efficiency and security, we are enabling a brighter future for both people and the planet.”

In addition to showcasing how Rockwell is helping manufacturers in their sustainability efforts, the report also highlights the company's ESG initiatives and how it's creating innovative, sustainable products and solutions while fostering a culture that empowers employees to operate safely, sustainably, and responsibly. The report also outlines how Rockwell supports sustainable communities with a purpose-driven strategy designed to create opportunities and expand human possibilities through investments in people and meaningful action.

Read Rockwell's 2024 Sustainability Report .