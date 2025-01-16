The Neurodiversity Alliance Partners With Inclusive Schools NYC To Expand Reach And Empower Neurodivergent Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Neurodiversity Alliance, a national organization with a 25-year legacy of empowering students who learn differently, is proud to partner with Inclusive NYC to bring over 100 new neurodiversity clubs to New York City high schools, significantly expanding the organization's reach and impact.This initiative is housed within the Special Education Office as part of the city's newly established Division of Inclusive and Accessible (DIAL), created under the leadership of Deputy Chancellor Christina Foti. This work is critical to the Boldly Re-imagining Special Education key findings and executive report. Strategic Advisor for Special Education Georgia Giannikouris Brandeis stated,“We believe that student-led clubs have the power to shift mindsets, foster a school-wide anti-ableist culture, and incorporate the perspectives of those with lived experience!”“Inclusive Schools NYC ensures that the entire school community is dedicated to creating a spirit of belonging and inclusion by focusing on student voice and leadership. We want our students with disabilities to know they are meaningful members of our community!” Chief of Special Education Office Suzanne Sanchez shared.“We are thrilled to partner with Inclusive Schools NYC to create new opportunities for neurodiverse young people in New York City,” said David Flink, Founder and CEO of The Neurodiversity Alliance.“By working together, we can ensure that students in New York who learn differently have the resources and support they need to thrive. This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing our mission to improve the educational experience and outcomes of students who learn differently while growing the neurodiversity movement for a more equitable and inclusive society for all.”The expansion into New York City will provide students with access to advising, leadership development, and peer support through The Neurodiversity Alliance's innovative club model. These clubs have the power to foster true belonging and empower neurodivergent students to embrace their strengths, share their stories, and build a sense of belonging within their schools and communities.“This partnership embodies our shared vision of a world that fully embraces and values neurodiversity,” said Carson Chodos, Director of Disability Culture & Communications within the Special Education Office.“Together, we are setting a precedent for how cities can prioritize inclusivity and accessibility in education.”With plans to launch the first wave of clubs in early 2025, The Neurodiversity Alliance and Inclusive Schools NYC aim to inspire a cultural shift in how neurodivergence is understood and supported within the education system. The initiative will serve as a model for other cities looking to enhance inclusivity and equity for students with diverse learning needs.For more details on The Neurodiversity Alliance and its partnership with Inclusive Schools NYC, please visit theNDalliance/NYC or contact Amanda Feliciano, Outreach & Engagement Manager at ....About The Neurodiversity AllianceThe Neurodiversity Alliance is a national organization dedicated to improving educational experiences and outcomes for students who learn differently while promoting equity and inclusion. Through high school and college clubs, scholarships, leadership opportunities, and national campaigns, the Alliance builds community, fosters peer support, and empowers young leaders. Additionally, its award-winning mentoring program and neurodiversity-focused events inspire broader community engagement and advocacy.About Inclusive Schools NYCInclusive Schools NYC is an initiative of the Special Education Office within the Division of Inclusive & Accessible Learning (DIAL). Inclusive Schools NYC envisions a New York City Public School system where student-led clubs foster true belonging, challenge ableist norms, and empower young advocates to shape inclusive policies. By amplifying diverse voices and lived experiences we will cultivate a generation of leaders who transform not just our schools, but our entire city into a model of disability inclusion and celebration.Contact: Carson Chodos, Director of Disability Culture & Communications at ...

