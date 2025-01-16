Launches Of The Processed Dates Festival In Al-Ahsa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

launch of the 10th edition of the Al-Ahsa Processed Dates Festival reflects the successes achieved by the festival, the growth of Al-Ahsa's date marketing

ALAHSA, EASTERN PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Governor of the Eastern Region Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz affirmed that the launch of the 10th edition of the Al-Ahsa Processed Dates Festival reflects the successes achieved by the festival, the growth of Al-Ahsa's date marketing, and the advancement of agricultural and innovative practices in the date processing industry. These efforts adhere to the highest quality standards to enhance global exports of dates, transforming this agricultural product into a key economic and investment asset that supports local output, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Prince Saud made these remarks during the festival's launch, which was organized by Al-Ahsa Municipality in partnership with Al-Ahsa Governorate and Al-Ahsa Development Authority. Held under the theme 'Dates From Our Oasis', the event took place at Al-Ahsa Municipality Castle on Wednesday in the presence of Governor of Al-Ahsa Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr. During the opening ceremony, Governor of the Eastern Region Prince Saud attended a performance of the 'Ten Years Operetta' and toured the festival's pavilions, exhibits, and participating entities. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Prince Saud honored sponsors, supporters, and participating organizations. Secretary of Al-Ahsa Governorate Engineer Essam bin Abdullatif Al-Mulla stated that the festival aims to promote Al-Ahsa dates and their processing industries, enhance investment opportunities and economic contributions, and support farmers, date factory owners, and shopkeepers by providing a marketing platform for their products. The festival also seeks to emphasize the cultural significance of dates and their connection to Al-Ahsa's agricultural heritage and social traditions. This is achieved by leveraging the region's strategic strengths to provide a unique tourism experience that combines shopping, entertainment, and culture in one venue.

The 10th edition of the Al-Ahsa Processed Dates Festival features seven main sections, each offering a range of cultural and entertainment programs. These include the Heritage Oasis, Creativity Oasis, Heritage District, Creative Al-Ahsa Oasis, Children's Oasis, Interior Square, and Castle Theatre. This year's festival also includes various accompanying events designed to provide an integrated experience for all target groups.

