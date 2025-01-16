(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary EHR Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Practice Type, By Delivery Mode, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary Electronic Records (EHR) market is poised for remarkable growth, expected to reach a formidable USD 1.37 billion value by the year 2030. This notable advancement, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% from 2025 to 2030, is attributed to factors such as the widespread digitization of veterinary services and the advent of cutting-edge technological capabilities within the healthcare sector.

Instrumental to this upward trajectory are advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the seamless integration of telehealth services. With the increase in pet ownership and an anthropomorphic view of pets as integral family members, there has been a corresponding rise in the demand for premium veterinary care. This demand nurtures the growth of efficient, digital-first healthcare management systems that aim to refine the quality and accessibility of veterinary patient care.

Impetus from Veterinary Practices

In the wake of an elevation in the number and capacity of veterinary practices, EHR systems are becoming essential. These digital repositories offer streamlined record-keeping, enhanced workflow efficiency, and real-time access to patient health histories, thereby elevating the standards and quality of veterinary care.

Trends in Consumer Behavior

Consumer behavior has witnessed significant evolution, driving adaptation to an increasingly digital landscape where veterinary services are no longer bound by geographical constraints. As remote and hybrid service models gain traction, veterinary practices are leveraging technology to expand their reach and cater to a broader demographic, ultimately stimulating the need for sophisticated EHR systems.

Application and Delivery Mode Projections

The small animal care segment is currently heralding the demand for EHR systems, with a projection to maintain a dominant market share due to comprehensive data management needs. Meanwhile, cloud/web-based delivery modes are ascending rapidly due to the advantages of accessibility and scalability they offer, projecting to lead the segment growth.

Geographic Market Insights

North America stands at the forefront of the veterinary EHR market, accounting for the most significant share in recent reports and signaling a continued upward momentum in adoption rates.

Strategic Implications for Stakeholders

As the market navigates through the intricacies of evolving veterinary healthcare and consumer behavior, stakeholders are encouraged to remain cognizant of the market dynamics to capitalize on emerging opportunities. By harnessing advanced EHR solutions, veterinary practices can anticipate positioning themselves competitively within an accelerating global market landscape.

This forward momentum hints at a transformative period for veterinary healthcare delivery, indicative of a future where the management and delivery of veterinary services are both remarkably efficient and globally accessible.

