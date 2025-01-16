China requests from wealthy nations to share AI

(MENAFN) China has condemned the US for its new artificial intelligence (AI) export control measures, accusing Washington of using an “obstacle strategy” to limit technological progress for countries like China and others. Chinese Foreign spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated on Tuesday that AI should be considered a shared asset for humanity and not a tool controlled by wealthy nations to create development inequalities. He argued that the US aims to maintain its global dominance by restricting access to AI for nations not aligned with its interests, especially China.



This criticism follows the Biden administration’s implementation of new AI export rules designed to tighten restrictions on AI chip sales, particularly to countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. While US allies will have unrestricted access to advanced AI technology, these restrictions limit the access of countries deemed a threat to US national security.



Guo characterized the new regulations as harmful to global cooperation in AI development, warning that such actions could lead to a "new technology Cold War." He emphasized that China would continue promoting an open and inclusive approach to AI, ensuring equal access to its benefits. Industry leaders, including Nvidia's Vice President Ned Finkle, have expressed concerns that these export bans could harm the US economy and inadvertently benefit rival nations.

