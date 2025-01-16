Middle Corridor Boosts Baku Port's Cargo Handling Capacity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Baku Port, or port of Baku, a crucial component of the Middle
Corridor route, reported a total cargo volume of 7.6 million tons
handled in 2024. This marks a 3.2% increase compared to the
corresponding figure for 2023, showcasing substantial growth in
various sectors. Container transport saw an impressive rise of over
73%, overall cargo handling volume increased by more than 3%, and
the transportation of wheeled vehicles grew by over 7%.
Port of Baku, located on the ancient Silk Road connecting Europe
and Asia, is a prime transport and logistics hub of Eurasia. It
covers an area of 400 hectares. Being an important segment of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the Port of Baku with
its modern operating system provides prompt cargo services, as well
as has at its disposal open and covered storage facilities designed
for all types of cargo.
With a lifting capacity of 15 million tons a year and a
container loading capacity of 100,000 TEU a year, the Port of Baku
meets international standards.
The Port is enabled to handle more
containers
One of the most notable increases was observed in the number of
containers handled at Baku Port. In 2024 alone, the port managed
76,775 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units), reflecting a 73% rise
compared to 2023. This surge underscores Baku Port's growing
capacity and efficiency in container handling. The number of
wheeled vehicles received and dispatched at Baku Port in 2024
reached 58,169 units, indicating a 7.2% increase from the previous
year. Additionally, the volume of dry cargo handled exceeded
1,044,000 tons, and the number of wagons processed surpassed 37,515
units, both showing significant year-on-year growth.
The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route, plays a pivotal role in connecting
East and West. It serves as a vital trade link between China,
Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe. The corridor spans multiple
countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye,
facilitating the movement of goods across vast distances.
The strategic importance of the Middle Corridor cannot be
overstated. It offers an alternative route to the traditional
Northern Corridor, which passes through Russia and is subject to
geopolitical tensions and logistical challenges. The Middle
Corridor provides a more stable and efficient pathway, reducing
transit times and costs for international trade.
As a key transit hub along the Middle Corridor, Baku Port plays
a crucial role in facilitating the movement of goods between East
and West. Located on the western shore of the Caspian Sea, Baku
Port serves as a major gateway for cargo entering and exiting the
region. Its strategic location makes it an essential link in the
transportation network, connecting maritime routes with rail and
road transport.
Major upgrades boost the handling of the diverse range
of cargo
The port's infrastructure has been significantly upgraded in
recent years to accommodate increasing cargo volumes and enhance
operational efficiency. Modern facilities, advanced equipment, and
streamlined processes have contributed to the port's ability to
handle a diverse range of cargo, including containers, wheeled
vehicles, and dry bulk.
The impressive growth in cargo handling at Baku Port reflects
Azerbaijan's strategic efforts to enhance its transportation
infrastructure and expand its role in international trade. The
significant rise in container handling, wheeled vehicle
transportation, and dry cargo volumes underscores the port's
capacity to meet increasing demand and its importance as a key
transit hub in the region. As Baku Port continues to develop and
improve its operations, it is poised to play a vital role in
facilitating global trade and strengthening Azerbaijan's economic
position on the international stage.
Transit cargo constituted over 5.3 million tons, accounting for
70% of the total cargo handled. This increase highlights the
growing interest of third countries in international transport
corridors passing through Azerbaijan, particularly the Middle
Corridor. The port's ability to efficiently manage transit cargo is
crucial for maintaining the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor
as a preferred route for international trade.
Looking ahead, Baku Port is expected to continue its upward
trajectory, driven by ongoing investments in infrastructure and
technology. The port's strategic importance and capacity to handle
large volumes of cargo make it a key player in the Middle Corridor.
As global trade dynamics evolve, Baku Port is well-positioned to
capitalize on emerging opportunities and further strengthen its
role in the international supply chain.
The port's development is also aligned with Azerbaijan's broader
economic goals of diversifying its economy and enhancing its
connectivity with global markets. By leveraging its strategic
location and modern infrastructure, Baku Port is set to contribute
significantly to the country's economic growth and regional
integration.
The substantial increase in cargo handling at Baku Port in 2024
highlights its critical role in the Middle Corridor and its impact
on Azerbaijan's economy. The port's ability to manage growing
volumes of containerized cargo, wheeled vehicles, and dry bulk
reflects its strategic importance as a transit hub. As Baku Port
continues to enhance its infrastructure and operations, it is
poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating global trade,
promoting regional connectivity, and supporting Azerbaijan's
economic development.
