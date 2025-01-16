Germany’s Scholz supports Putin-Trump conference

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed support for a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir and US President-elect Donald Trump, suggesting that such a meeting could play a crucial role in addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Scholz made these remarks during an interview with state broadcaster ARD on Saturday, emphasizing that a dialogue between the two leaders might help initiate negotiations and ultimately end the violence in Ukraine.



Scholz stated that it would not be bad news if Putin and met, noting that it could create opportunities for efforts aimed at resolving the conflict. Trump had previously confirmed that plans for a meeting with Putin were underway, likely to take place after his official inauguration on January 20. The Kremlin has also indicated that both leaders are open to talks, though no details have been finalized regarding the timing or location of the meeting.



Trump had previously vowed during his election campaign to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours, although he did not offer specific details on how he would achieve this. He later acknowledged that it may take up to six months after taking office to broker a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.



Scholz has recently been linked to efforts to arrange a meeting with Putin, but Moscow has stated that no plans for such a meeting currently exist. Scholz had previously rejected rumors about his potential visit to Moscow, calling them baseless and inappropriate, with the German government dismissing the claims as fabricated and defamatory.

