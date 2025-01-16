Assam Minister In Dubai To Explore State’S Vast Potential For Investment Summit: CM Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah is in Dubai to explore the state's potential for the upcoming and infrastructure summit 'Advantage Assam 2.0'.

“My colleague Shri @BimalBorah119 is in Dubai to invite investors to explore the vast potential of Assam during the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit and to witness the record-setting Jhumur performance this February,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote X.

Sarma said that the summit would bring more investment to the state, adding that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

He added that the event, which is set for February 25 and 26, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

“This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors,” the Chief Minister said.

“A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show,” the Chief Minister added.

He said that the preparations are underway for this cultural event.

“Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the minister said:“During the roadshow in Dubai today, in addition to showcasing the boundless potential of Assam at the #AdvantageAssam2 summit, I extended a warm invitation to experience Assam's rich cultural vibrancy and witness the grandeur of our tea tribe community through the Mega Jhumuir dance performance.”