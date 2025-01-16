(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Fouad Bekkar, a leading innovator in the PropTech space and the former Vice President of Data and AI at Property Finder has announced his departure from the company to focus on his latest entrepreneurial venture, Coralytics . This groundbreaking AI-powered marketing platform, designed specifically for the industry, and officially available in the market, promises to transform the real estate with AI, streamlining operations, enhancing quality, and maximising ROI for a wide range of stakeholders, including marketplaces, real estate agencies, interior designers, property developers, and regulators.

Coralytics is the culmination of years of expertise and innovation, offering over 80 AI capabilities tailored to real estate professionals. Aimed to enhance transparency and trust in property transactions, it has joined forces with top Proptech companies like Property Finder, Stake, Bayut, Keyper and many more to found the Dubai PropTech Business Group, launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Dubai Chamber of Commerce, boosting PropTech innovation and adoption in the UAE.

With Fouad having originally founded HomeValue to address the lack of accessible, reliable property valuation tools in the real estate market, leveraging AI to simplify investment decisions, this startup was acquired by Property Finder in 2022, where Fouad joined the company as Vice President of Data and AI. In this role, he played an important part in driving innovation in the organisation, including data-driven strategies, and implementing AI technologies that elevated Property Finder's position as a leader in the PropTech space.





Following a period of strategic contributions, Fouad is now embarking on a new chapter to take the helm of his second entrepreneurial venture, Coralytics. Fouad's decision to take over Coralytics stems from his vision to address long-standing challenges in the industry with a more focused and transformative approach.

“Leaving Property Finder was not an easy decision, but it felt like the right time to take my passion for real estate and AI to the next level,” said Fouad Bekkar.“With Coralytics, I aim to empower real estate professionals worldwide with tools that not only simplify operations but also enhance trust, transparency, and marketing outcomes. The platform reflects my belief that AI can be a game-changer in solving real-world problems and creating impactful solutions,” he said.

Fouad, whose contributions at Property Finder helped innovations such as DataGuru and forging strategic partnerships with regulatory authorities, including the Dubai Land Department. Leveraging Fouad's expertise, Property Finder has implemented several tools and features, including the integration of AI technologies and compliance-driven solutions, elevating the company's impact on the real estate ecosystem.

Michael Lahyani, CEO and Founder of Property Finder, praised Fouad's contributions:“Thank you Fouad for your contributions during your time at Property Finder. I wish you all the best in your next venture and look forward to seeing you succeed on your future endeavours.”

Now with Coralytics, Fouad aims to tackle real estate challenges by empowering real estate professionals and platforms with AI tools that streamline operations, elevate property presentations, and foster trust in the real estate industry. Coralytics features include automating up to 100% of content moderation, ensuring that online marketplaces maintain high-quality, authentic listings, thereby enhancing buyer confidence. Coralytics has also streamlined operations by automating the listing creation process, allowing real estate agents and agencies to save up to 90% of the admin time typically required, enabling them to focus on client engagement and closing deals. Through the platform, users can enhance property visuals with cutting-edge generative AI, elevating the presentation of real estate listings. Empty spaces can be transformed into beautifully staged homes to help buyers envision their future living spaces as well as provide interactive, detailed floor plans to showcase the layout and flow of properties along with high-quality property tours and promotional videos that captivate potential buyers. For ROI maximization, Coralytics provides comprehensive tools, offering real estate professionals and platforms data-driven insights to maximize the return on their marketing investment and stay ahead of market trends.

Fouad's new journey with Coralytics underscores his commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate technology. As he looks to the future, Fouad aims to establish Coralytics as the go-to solution for real estate professionals and platforms seeking to revolutionise their marketing strategies and operational efficiency.