Generic Drugs Market Size, Share & Forecast By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Generic drugs are bioequivalent versions of branded medications, offering the same therapeutic benefits but at a fraction of the cost. They are introduced after the expiration of branded drug patents, ensuring greater accessibility to essential treatments. These alternatives contain the same active ingredients, strength, and route of administration as their branded counterparts.

Regulatory agencies like the FDA ensure that generic drugs meet strict standards for quality, safety, and efficacy, providing consumers with a reliable and affordable option. As a result, generic drugs help reduce healthcare costs, increase medication adherence, and make treatments more accessible to a wider population, especially in resource-limited settings.

Growing demand for affordable medicines drives the global market

The rising demand for affordable medicines is one of the key drivers for the growth of the generic drug market. Generic drugs are priced 30% to 80% less than their branded equivalents, making them a more accessible option for both patients and healthcare systems. This cost advantage is especially significant in developing countries, where the financial burden of healthcare can be overwhelming for individuals and families.

For example, Davaindia Generic Pharmacy, a leading affordable healthcare provider in India, is currently expanding its network to 1,200 outlets. This growth directly addresses the increasing demand for generic medicines by enhancing their availability and making high-quality treatments more accessible to a broader population. By lowering the cost of medications, generics help ease financial pressures, encourage adherence to prescribed treatments, and ultimately improve health outcomes.

Increased research activities in generic drugs creates tremendous opportunities

The growing focus on R&D in the global market is driving significant market opportunities. Advances in research are leading to the creation of improved generic formulations, such as extended-release versions, which address specific patient needs by enhancing drug delivery and boosting patient compliance. These innovations, particularly beneficial for those with chronic conditions, reduce the frequency of dosing, making treatment more convenient.

For instance, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) supported Polpharma with a €146 million financial package, including PLN 400 million in loans and an additional €55 million for Windstorm Trading & Investments Limited. Such investments play a crucial role in accelerating the development of innovative generic drugs, enhancing public health, and ensuring wider access to affordable and effective treatments.

North America leads the global market, driven by substantial healthcare investments, an increasing prevalence of chronic and neurological disorders, and heightened awareness of advanced therapies. The region's strong focus on innovation and research has facilitated the development of high-quality generics, ensuring wider accessibility to cost-effective treatments. Government initiatives promoting affordable healthcare and expanding insurance coverage further bolster the market's growth. Moreover, North America's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs through advanced therapeutic options solidifies its leadership.

Key Highlights



The global

generic drugs market

size was valued at USD 431.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 88 billion in 2025 to reach USD 726.44 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on type, the global generic drugsmarket

is categorized into simple generics, specialty generics, and The simple generics

segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on therapeutic application, the global market is divided into communicableand non-communicable. The non-communicable

segment is expected to exhibit significant CAGR.

Based on the route of administration, the global market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical, and others. The parenteral segment is expected to grow rapidly.

Based on the mode of sale, the global marketis divided into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC). The prescription segment is expected to own the highest market share.

Based on distribution channel, the global market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmaciessegment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue. North Americais the most significant global generic drugs market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the generic drugs market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz (a Novartis division), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V. (now part of Vietris), Amgen Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Reddy's Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Fresenius Kabi AG, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Recent Developments

In December2024, Biocon Ltd and Zentiva received EU approval for their generic diabetes and weight management drug, Liraglutide, covering Victoza for Type-2 Diabetes and Saxena for weight management, following a decentralized procedure in the EU.

Segmentation

By TypeSimple GenericsBiosimilarsSpecialty GenericsBy Therapeutic ApplicationNon CommunicableSexually Transmitted DiseasesInfluenzaMalariaOthersCommunicableCardiovascular DiseasesCentral Nervous system (CNS)DiabetesCancerRespiratoryOthersBy Route of AdministrationOralParenteralTopicalOthersBy Mode of SalePrescriptionOver-the-counter (OTC)By Distribution ChannelRetail PharmaciesOnline PharmaciesHospital Pharmacies