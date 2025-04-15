403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk, Tsiolkovsky Share Stage in Theatrical Reading at International Space Festival
(MENAFN) A unique theatrical production titled "Elon Musk and Tsiolkovsky," bringing together the modern tech billionaire and the pioneering figure of Soviet space exploration, premiered as a staged reading at the ongoing 6th Tsiolkovsky International Space Film Festival in Kaluga, Russia, a news agency reported on Friday. The festival, which runs from April 12-16, is being held in the city where Konstantin Tsiolkovsky lived for over four decades until his death in 1935.
The play, penned by Gleb Danilov of Kaluga's Teatr Sela (Theater of the Village), explores the connection between the two visionaries from different centuries.
“At the heart of the story are two figures from entirely different eras, yet both are deeply connected to space,” Danilov stated on Friday. “One is the founding father of astronautics; the other is the founder of a space company. Musk and Tsiolkovsky meet and realize that, despite being very different people, they have much in common.”
Director Danila Drobikov described the play as a sci-fi narrative set in Tsiolkovsky's home, where the historical and contemporary figures meet. “The reading will include theatrical elements — actors will rise from their seats to perform key moments, and even sing in character as Tsiolkovsky,” Drobikov stated, adding, “We’ll also engage the audience by inviting them to take part in the performance.”
The festival's timing coincides with significant global interest in private space exploration, providing a backdrop that juxtaposes Tsiolkovsky's foundational theoretical work in rocketry with the real-world achievements of Musk's company, SpaceX. Kaluga, often referred to as Russia's "space city," is hosting the event close to Tsiolkovsky's former residence, which is now a state museum.
The play, penned by Gleb Danilov of Kaluga's Teatr Sela (Theater of the Village), explores the connection between the two visionaries from different centuries.
“At the heart of the story are two figures from entirely different eras, yet both are deeply connected to space,” Danilov stated on Friday. “One is the founding father of astronautics; the other is the founder of a space company. Musk and Tsiolkovsky meet and realize that, despite being very different people, they have much in common.”
Director Danila Drobikov described the play as a sci-fi narrative set in Tsiolkovsky's home, where the historical and contemporary figures meet. “The reading will include theatrical elements — actors will rise from their seats to perform key moments, and even sing in character as Tsiolkovsky,” Drobikov stated, adding, “We’ll also engage the audience by inviting them to take part in the performance.”
The festival's timing coincides with significant global interest in private space exploration, providing a backdrop that juxtaposes Tsiolkovsky's foundational theoretical work in rocketry with the real-world achievements of Musk's company, SpaceX. Kaluga, often referred to as Russia's "space city," is hosting the event close to Tsiolkovsky's former residence, which is now a state museum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment