Baku Hosts Reception On Pakistan's National Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) On April 8, the Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan hosted an official reception in Baku marking the 85th anniversary of Pakistan's National Day,reports.

The event began with the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin highlighted the enduring and multifaceted nature of the two countries' friendship. "Azerbaijan and Pakistan have long-standing relations based on mutual respect, cooperation and common interests," he said. "Over the years, our countries have stood by each other and have formed a partnership that goes beyond diplomatic relations and encompasses cultural, economic and strategic spheres."

The ambassador also pointed to "recent high-level mutual visits between the leaderships of both countries" as "a vivid example of the brotherly relations between our peoples."

In turn, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev underlined that the bilateral ties rest on "mutual trust" and continue to strengthen across both economic and cultural dimensions. He noted that the "Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," signed in March 2015, "gave a significant impetus to the development of friendly and fraternal relations between our countries."

The minister also stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's accession to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation last year. "Last year, Azerbaijan became a member of the Economic Cooperation Organization (D-8), of which Pakistan is also a member, and thus gained the opportunity to further expand its economic relations within the framework of the organization," he stated. "Azerbaijan's membership in the D-8 opens up broad prospects for trade, investment and economic cooperation with other member states, including Pakistan."

Mustafayev also emphasized the value of joint participation in international events. He cited the recent bilateral meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at COP29 as "of great importance in the development of relations."

The event concluded with a video presentation showcasing Pakistan's achievements, tourism potential, and historical heritage.