Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Russia, Cuba Deepen Strategic Ties in Moscow Talks

2025-04-15 05:44:09
(MENAFN) Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Cuba’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Penalver Portal held discussions in Moscow on Monday, reaffirming their dedication to their strategic partnership and shared perspectives on global matters, based on the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the meetings, both sides “exchanged detailed views on bilateral, regional and global issues,” highlighting the “unacceptability of unilateral coercive measures and neocolonial practices” by the so-called “collective West,” as stated by the Ministry in an official release.

They expressed their support for the creation of a “fairer multipolar world” and celebrated Cuba’s addition to the BRICS group as a partner nation to advance this objective.

Moscow also reiterated its backing for Havana’s call for the immediate and full removal of the US economic, trade, and financial blockade, as well as Cuba’s removal from the US list of “state sponsors of terrorism.”

Both nations affirmed their commitment to maintaining dialogue across a wide range of topics.

