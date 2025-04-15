Appropriate Time Has Come, Hopeful J & K's Statehood Will Be Restored: CM Omar

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a bridge in Pulwama district.

“We think the appropriate time has come, six months have passed after since the assembly elections. (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah came here, I had a separate meeting with him, a good one ... I am still hopeful that JK will soon get its statehood back,” Abdullah said.

On the opposition's charge that the ruling party scuttled the discussion on Waqf Amendment Act, he said the adjournment motion could not have been admitted as the bill was passed by Parliament.

“The Speaker made everything clear on the last day. Perhaps, the mistake by the members was that they brought an adjournment motion. An adjournment motion is only brought to discuss the works of the JK government because the government has to respond.

“Tell me had that adjournment motion been accepted, how would we have responded as the Waqf Bill was not brought by us. It was passed by the Centre in the Parliament,” he said.

Abdullah said a resolution under different rules in the assembly might have been admitted.

“However, that has passed now. Many parties including National Conference have moved to the Supreme Court and put forth their views before the apex court. Now, we will see what the SC says,” he added.

Commenting on the inauguration of the bridge, Abdullah said it was unfortunate that the bridge connecting Chrar-e-Sharief to south Kashmir tool 11 years to rebuild after being washed away in 2014 floods.

“It is unfortunate that this took a long time to rebuild. This bridge was washed away in 2104 floods and it has taken 11 years to rebuild it. I think this bridge was destined to be thrown open by us only. This bridge plays an important role in connecting south Kashmir with Chrar-e-Sharief,” he said.

