Ukraine Talks Hang On Russia's Palm Sunday Missile Strike
The Russian Defense Ministry insisted that it targeted“a meeting of the command staff of the Seversk operational-tactical group”, which Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later claimed was attended by NATO servicemen.
A debate is now raging over whether the attack was a war crime, as Ukraine claimed, a terrible mistake like Trump said, or a legitimate strike, as Russia insists.
Ukraine's claim is aimed at further rallying the West to apply more pressure on Trump to pull the US out of its talks with Russia. Claiming that Russia deliberately targeted churchgoers on Palm Sunday is meant to make it more difficult for the talks to continue and for Trump to meet Putin.
As for Trump's explanation of events, he wasn't going to discredit himself by denying that it took place, but he also didn't want to fall into Ukraine's trap of lending credence to its war crime claim.
That's why he instead opted for the middle ground of acknowledging what happened but attributing it to some vague“mistake” by Russia, such as a wayward missile or faulty intelligence. Trump can't approve of any Russian strike that causes civilian casualties, but he also won't let such attacks ruin their ongoing talks either.
