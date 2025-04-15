Kutubna Cultural Center Unveils“Women In Contemporary Arab Art” Exhibition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) April 15, 2025, Dubai, UAE – Kutubna Cultural Center, Dubai's newest independent bookstore and cultural center, is launching“Women in Contemporary Arab Art,” an exhibition that offers a rare and powerful perspective on how Arab women have been depicted through decades of modern and contemporary art. The display features revealing stories of strength, beauty, resilience, and cultural transformation outlined by renowned regional artists.“Women in Contemporary Arab Art” opens on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and runs until May 18, 2025.

The exhibition presents 35 original works from across the Arab world, including paintings on canvas and paper, highlighting both classic and experimental styles from the 20th and early 21st centuries. Masterworks by celebrated artists Louay Kayali (Syria), Salah Taher (Egypt), Adham Wanly (Egypt), and Khaled Aljader (Iraq) offer striking, emotional portrayals of Arab women in both public and private spheres. The works on display are drawn from the private collection of International House Group, collected over a period of 25 years.

“Women in Contemporary Arab Art” invites its viewers to reflect on the evolving presence of women in Arab history. It also showcases how artists have shaped cultural memory and identity through their distinct artistic expression of the female form. Spanning more than a century, the exhibit takes visitors on a powerful visual journey that explores different experiences, challenges, and triumphs of women in the Middle East.

The official opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at 6:00 p.m. and will take the form of a vibrant cultural happening. The evening will welcome key figures from the UAE's art and cultural scene and feature live musical entertainment. During the exhibition period, various community engagement activities at Kutubna will also be announced.

Shatha Almutawa, founder and director of Kutubna Cultural Center, said:“Although Arab artists have received recognition in their countries and in important museums around the world, their names remain less known than the names of European and American artists who appear in every book of art history. We take pride in having a role in introducing our community to Arab artists whose work is recognized and respected internationally-artists whose work is breathtaking and whose impact on the art and museum scenes in the Arab world are undeniable. We want to make sure that children and young adults grow up around Arab art, knowing about the Arab masters and their important roles in their societies and in the world of art.”

