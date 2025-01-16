Cury Construtora Defies Market Trends With Robust Q4 2024 Performance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cury Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. released its preliminary operational results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on January 15, 2025.



The Brazilian developer reported a significant 63.4% increase in General Sales Value (VGV), reaching R$ 1.399 billion ($233.2 million). This growth surpassed expectations and highlighted Cury's resilience in a challenging economic environment.



The company launched seven new projects during Q4 2024. Five of these developments are in São Paulo, while two are in Rio de Janeiro. This strategic expansion reinforces Cury's commitment to key metropolitan areas.



The average unit price rose to R$ 344,700 ($57.5 million), marking a 25.7% increase year-over-year and a 13.9% rise from the previous quarter. Cury's full-year 2024 performance further underscored its market strength.



The total VGV for the year amounted to R$ 6.579 billion ($1,096.5 million), representing a 48.2% increase from 2023. The average unit price for the year reached R$ 316,900 ($52.8 million), up 11.9% compared to the previous year.







These figures reflect Cury's ability to navigate inflationary pressures and maintain profitability. The company's success stems from its focus on affordable housing and efficient project execution.



Cury has capitalized on government housing initiatives like "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" to address Brazil's housing deficit. This approach has allowed Cury to tap into a growing market segment while maintaining strong margins. Investors have taken notice of Cur 's performance.

Analysis of Cury's Performance and Future Prospects

The company's stock (CURY3) has outperformed many of its peers on the B3 stock exchange. Analysts attribute this success to Cury's strong balance sheet, consistent cash flow generation, and high return on equity, which reached 62% in recent quarters.



Cury's growth trajectory faces potential headwinds from Brazil's macroeconomic challenges. High interest rates and inflation concerns could impact consumer purchasing power and financing availability.



However, the persistent housing deficit and government support for affordable housing may continue to drive demand for Cury's products. The company's focus on operational efficiency and strategic land acquisitions has helped maintain its competitive edge.



Cury competes with major players like MRV Engenharia and Cyrela Brazil Realty in the Brazilian real estate market. Its ability to deliver quality housing at accessible price points has solidified its market position.



Looking ahead, Cury appears well-positioned to capitalize on Brazil's ongoing urbanization trends and housing needs. The company's strong project pipeline and efficient operations suggest continued growth potential.



However, investors will closely monitor how Cury navigates evolving economic conditions and market dynamics in Brazil's real estate sector.

