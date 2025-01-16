King Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Calls For Maximum Humanitarian Response

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 16 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II welcomed the announced Gaza ceasefire agreement while emphasizing the urgent need to maximize humanitarian aid delivery to Palestinians facing dire conditions in the enclave.His Majesty commended the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States in brokering the agreement, while stressing that the ceasefire must translate into sustained humanitarian access and relief operations."We welcome the Gaza ceasefire and urge the world to alleviate the tragedy by maximising the humanitarian response," His Majesty said, reaffirming Jordan's commitment to supporting Palestinians through this crisis.