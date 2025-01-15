Umerov, Latvian Saeima Speaker Discuss Drone Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov and a delegation from Latvia's Saeima led by Speaker Daiga Mierina discussed strengthening cooperation in the production and use of drones.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Umerov stressed that Latvia remains a reliable ally of Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence.

The main focus of the meeting was strengthening our defense cooperation in 2025, particularly in the production and use of drones.

“Latvia is one of the leaders of the Drone Coalition and makes significant diplomatic efforts to attract new partners. During the latest meeting in the Ramstein format, we agreed on the coalition's work plans through 2027, including commitments to support allies,” Umerov noted.

The meeting participants discussed the possibility of establishing joint ventures for the production of UAVs, including long-range drones. I proposed using revenues from frozen Russian assets for this purpose.

Umerov added that strengthening Ukraine's air defense also remains a key issue. Latvia continues to be one of Ukraine's main advocates in the international arena and in Europe in this regard..

The Latvian delegation also spoke about changes in national legislation that will facilitate the development of the defense industry and deepen cooperation.

Umerov thanked Latvia for its continued support - political, military and financial.

Photo: Rustem Umerov, Facebook