Kuwait Amir, UK King Exchange Scottish Kilt, Kuwaiti Bisht

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AYRSHIRE, Scotland, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland exchanged Scottish kilt and Kuwaiti bisht at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom. The Scottish kilt and Kuwaiti bisht are made with a special tartan design, which combines traditional textile materials, patterns, colors and techniques from both the United Kingdom and Kuwait, to celebrate the two countries' "125 Years of Partnership". (end) ibi

