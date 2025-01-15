Kuwait Amir, UK King Exchange Scottish Kilt, Kuwaiti Bisht
1/15/2025 8:05:49 PM
AYRSHIRE, Scotland, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland exchanged Scottish kilt and Kuwaiti bisht at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom.
The Scottish kilt and Kuwaiti bisht are made with a special tartan design, which combines traditional textile materials, patterns, colors and techniques from both the United Kingdom and Kuwait, to celebrate the two countries' "125 Years of Partnership". (end)
