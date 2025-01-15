SJ Labs & Analytics Helps Clear Up Confusion Around New Georgia Hemp Farming Act

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cannabis lab is helping retailers and consumers understand the new requirements about the GA Hemp Farming Act (SB 494). DPH is lagging in educating the public.

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Macon, GA – The Georgia Hemp Farming Act (SB 494), which went into effect on October 1, 2024, introduced updated regulations aimed at standardizing hemp cultivation, processing, and sales across the state. The law affirms the Georgia Department of Agriculture's (GDA) oversight of the hemp industry, but some aspects of its implementation have left the public with unanswered questions, particularly concerning cannabis product safety and access to medical cannabis.

Key provisions of the law include:

- Age Restrictions: Prohibits the sale of hemp products to individuals under 21 years old.

- Labeling Standards: Requires transparent and accurate product labeling.

- Mandatory Testing: Mandates safety testing by certified laboratories.

- Expanded Registration: Extends registration requirements to include all active hemp operators.

While these regulations establish a framework for safety and accountability, stakeholders, including retailers, consumers, schools, and law enforcement agencies, continue to face challenges in understanding compliance requirements and distinguishing hemp-derived products from illegal cannabis.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), which oversees the state's medical cannabis program under separate legislation, has not launched a comprehensive public education initiative addressing cannabis-related health risks or benefits. No significant effort has been made to provide clarity about cannabis products, leaving the Georgia Hemp Farming Act (SB 494) to be misunderstood and open to translation. For instance, the DPH's opioid awareness campaign georgia/stopopioidaddiction) illustrates its capacity to lead public health initiatives, yet a similar approach to cannabis education has not materialized.

The implementation of SB 494, a bill aimed at reducing barriers to medical cannabis access, has also faced setbacks. Provisions such as the electronic issuance of medical cannabis cards have been delayed or inconsistently applied, further complicating access for patients.

“Despite clear guidance from the GDA on hemp operations, the lack of public education about cannabis risks and benefits is creating widespread confusion,” said Sarah Nicholls, CEO of SJ Labs & Analytics.“We frequently receive inquiries from law enforcement, schools, and parents seeking clarification. The burden of answering these questions often falls on us, even though public health authorities should be leading these efforts.”

SJ Labs, the first certified cannabis testing laboratory in Georgia, plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and compliance of hemp and medical cannabis products. Through rigorous testing, the lab verifies product quality, identifies contaminants, and ensures proper labeling as required by law.

“Many hemp products on the market today are mislabeled, improperly dosed, or contaminated,” added Nicholls.“These issues highlight the need for more transparency and oversight. Without a public education campaign, misconceptions persist, and consumers remain at risk.”

To bridge the information gap, SJ Labs provides reliable testing services and answers frequently asked questions. However, a broader public education initiative from the DPH would alleviate confusion and promote informed decision-making among consumers and businesses alike.

