Notification Of Transaction By Directors Of Millicom (Tigo) 

Luxembourg, January 15, 2025 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom" or the“Company”) announces that, on January 11, 2025, three directors of Millicom received shares of Atlas Investissement (”Atlas”), a major indirect shareholder of the Company, pursuant to an incentive program offered by Atlas, dated January 11, 2024, as follows:



Maxime Lombardini, Chair of the Board of Directors of Millicom, received 11 Atlas shares

Jules Niel, Director of Millicom, received 2 Atlas shares Pierre-Emmanuel Durand, Director of Millicom, received 11 Atlas shares

Details of the transaction are recorded on the personal trading section of Millicom's website .

