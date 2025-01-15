Spacex Launches Turkiye's First Baykar Satellite
The first satellite of the Fergani Space company, a project
involving the Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar,
was launched into space aboard a SpaceX rocket,
Azernews reports.
The launch took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the
United States as part of the Transporter-12 mission.
"After achieving our 20-year goal, we have taken another step
forward and started space research," said Seljuk Bayraktar,
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baykar, commenting on the
satellite's launch.
According to Bayraktar, as part of the Fergani project, the
Turkish company plans to develop a global positioning system. He
also mentioned that the hydrogen peroxide engine for the Fergani
satellite was tested in May 2024.
This launch marks an important milestone not only for Baykar but
also for Turkiye's growing space capabilities. Baykar's involvement
in both unmanned aerial vehicles and space technology is
positioning the company as a key player in the global aerospace
sector. The development of a global positioning system would
further enhance Turkiye's technological independence, providing the
country with greater control over navigation and communication
systems, which have become critical for both military and civilian
applications.
Interestingly, this move into space technology comes at a time
when space exploration is becoming increasingly accessible to
private companies worldwide. With SpaceX leading the way in
reducing the costs of space launches, many countries and companies,
including Baykar, are expanding their ambitions to include not just
satellite development but also space-based services and
infrastructure.
