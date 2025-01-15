Kuwait, Egypt To Advance Media Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- KUNA's Deputy Director-General Mohammad Al-Mannai and President of the Egyptian Supreme Council for Regulation (SCMR) Khaled Abdulaziz asserted the importance of strengthening media cooperation between Kuwait and Egypt.

Al-Mannai leads a Kuwaiti delegation on a visit to Cairo to explore ways for cooperation and experience sharing with the Egyptian side.

During his meeting with SCMR head on Wednesday, the Kuwaiti official said the media cooperation is vital in countering common challenges and reflects the strength of relations between the two sisterly countries in other areas.

On his part, Abdulaziz commended the role of the Kuwaiti media in the combat against extremism through enlightened national awareness.

He noted that both countries share identical views on the message of media, appreciating the role of KUNA as a credible and impartial wire service.

The Kuwaiti delegation includes KUNA's Deputy Chief Editor Oqab Al-Quba'e, Director of Administrative Affairs Adel Al-Mseilam, Cairo Bureau Chief Mohammad Al-Mutairi, head of the International Relations Division Hanouf Al-Qassar and Head of the Procurement Division Majed Al-Subai'ie. (end)

aff







MENAFN15012025000071011013ID1109095051