IBM To Announce Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) will hold its quarterly call to discuss its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at

.



Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.

Contact:

Timothy Davidson

[email protected]

914-844-7847

SOURCE IBM

